Elderly care facilities restrict access to campuses

Wel-Life of Scottsbluff and the Mitchell Care Center have taken precautionary action against the COVID-19 virus by restricting access to their facilities indefinitely while local hotels are taking precautions, but moving ahead with their regular business.

Northfield Retirement Community’s Bill Johnson confirmed that The Vista and Northfield’s care center nursing facility will begin restricting access Friday morning.

The Wel-Life restrictions took effect Wednesday follow a corporate movement in all the company’s 39 facilities in the Midwest based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and Health and Human Services.

The facility has restricted entry to staff, essential contractors, medical professionals and families of residents facing end-of-life or emergency situations. None of Wel-Life’s 27 Scottsbluff residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, but the action was taken as a measure to help prevent it from entering the facility.

Mitchell Care Center, which is run by the City of Mitchell, took similar action Thursday, according to Mitchell City Administrator Perry Mader.

“Effective immediately, the Mitchell Care Center is shut down to visitors,” he said. “After talking with their medical director, they decided it was best to shut down the care center to protect everyone involved, both staff members and the people who reside there.”

Leslie Cook, Wel-Life director of health services, said she was happy that the restrictions were “finally” put in place.

“I was talking to staff Monday saying that this is a step I was expecting to be taken,” she said. “The residents and staff have all taken it very well. They understand it’s to keep them healthy and to keep them safe. We’re only allowing essential medical appointments to take place.”

Wel-Life Executive Director Trevor Stacey said communication avenues for residents and family are being maintained during this time.

“We want to stress phone calls and Skype if possible,” he said. “We do know that interaction is important with family members.”

At the Hampton Inn in Scottsbluff, General Manager Bekah Gorsuch said she is encouraging her staff to make sure they are wearing gloves and protecting themselves while still carrying on with business as usual. She said there have been cancellations at the hotel, some from government agencies that have restricted travel, but there are also still customers coming in to book rooms as walk-ins, so she is seeing both ends of the spectrum. She said she expects information that becomes available over the next month or so will go a long way toward calming fears or confirming them.

“We need to be prepared for the worst,” she said. “But we can’t live in fear. There is a fine line that we have to walk. You can’t live in fear, but if you’re sick, stay home.”

Gorsuch said reservations have remained strong and travelers have been coming in as walk-in customers from across Nebraska and neighboring states and even a man from Texas who had been traveling across the state.

In Washington, D.C., U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse issued a statement urging lawmakers to stay in session to address public concerns rather than taking a scheduled recess.

“Nursing home operators in Nebraska are telling me they’re worried because they have patients who might have coronavirus, but they don’t have enough testing kits to find out,” Sasse said. “Instead of going into recess next week, the Senate ought to keep working on the people’s business — both addressing the obvious deficiencies in our diagnostic testing pipeline, and debating the President’s call (Wednesday) night for economic legislation. The Senate has work to do, let’s get to it.”

Stacey and Cook stressed hand washing as critical for all as a means of keeping the virus at bay. They recommend washing hands for at least 20 seconds with friction, using soap and water. Hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol is also effective. Coughing and sneezing should be done into a tissue or into your elbow.

Cook said public exposure should be limited for those in a frail state or with underlying conditions that could make you more vulnerable to infection, such as diabetes, heart disease or those on dialysis or undergoing chemotherapy or radiation treatments.

Wel-Life staff in the building will be monitored to ensure they are not potential carriers.

“Even staff members who have family members who are overseas, that’s a concern,” Cook said. “We don’t want them to inadvertently bring it into the facility. Every shift when staff come in, they have a special health questionnaire they have to fill out. We have to screen them with their temperatures, and they have to wash their hands or use an alcohol-based hand rub when they come in for their shift, at meal times and when they leave from their shift.”

Cook emphasized that no residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“(This is) just a precaution, trying to be proactive,” she said.