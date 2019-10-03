A woman in her 80s suffered injuries in a crash at Highway 26 and Avenue B Thursday.
Sgt. Cody Enlow told the Star-Herald that the woman had been the diver of a Buick traveling westbound on Highway 26 and turning left on Avenue B. The woman allegedly turned in front of the driver of a Ford F350 pulling a fifth wheel camper. The truck t-boned the Buick.
The truck and camper then struck a Ford pickup stopped in the northbound lane of Avenue B.
The woman driving the Buick was the only one injured. Valley Ambulance transported her to Regional West Medical Center.
All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene due to damages. The crash occurred at about 10:30 a.m. at the intersection, which is near Perkins.
The crash is still under investigation. Additional information will be released by the Scottsbluff Police Department Friday.
