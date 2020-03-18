Elyse Schlake begins new role as Kimball's economic development coordinator

KIMBALL — A central Nebraska woman is now calling the Panhandle home.

Elyse Schlake began her new role as Kimball’s Economic Development coordinator earlier this month. She grew up on a cow calf operation near Gothenburg, and lived in Kearney prior to moving out west.

In Kearney, Schlake worked as the executive director of the Kearney Area Ag Producers Alliance, or KAAPA Coop, which she described as “an agriculture shark tank.” According to KAAPA’s website, the organization is a producer-owned ag development group with a mission of seeking and acquiring opportunities that both promote agriculture and boost producer profits.

As Kimball’s Economic Development coordinator, Schlake will work to boost Kimball’s local economy.

“The general intent and goal is to enhance and establish a sustainable and diversified economy for the citizens/businesses of Kimball,” Schlake said.

She said she hopes to form positive relationships with community businesses so she can get an understanding of the community’s wants and needs.

“I also will be working on workforce development, housing and other strategic plans,” Schlake said.

She said the challenges facing Kimball are similar to those facing other rural communities.

“I think the biggest challenge, much like other rural Nebraska towns, is providing stability in a very volatile agriculture and natural resource market,” she said.

The challenge is one that Schlake is looking forward to, especially since rural Nebraska and agricultural operations are close to her heart.

“Raising and showing cattle are my true passions,” she said.

“I’m active with my parents cattle operation, EMS Enterprise, of Gothenburg,” she said. “EMS Enterprise raises cattle to sell on our annual bid off sale in October.”

Family is important to Schlake, and sports are important to her family. Time together is often spent at cattle shows, pageants and sporting events.

“I am a dedicated Kansas Jayhawks basketball fan,” she said, adding that her family is made up of sports lovers. “I played college basketball at Hastings College.”

Schlake also enjoys cooking, baking and canning, as well as hunting in the fall.

“I’m looking forward to making Kimball my home and providing positive leadership for the citizens and businesses of Kimball,” she said.

