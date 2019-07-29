SCOTTSBLUFF — Clara Herdt, 14, fell in love with horses at a young age and asked her parents for a horse. They said no.

She and her parents lived in town and “at first they thought it was just a phase I was going through,” Herdt said.

Her love of horses continued and she then began taking riding lessons.

Seeing Herdt’s love for horses wasn’t just a phase, her parents, Jeff and Nicole Herdt, bought their daughter a horse, Jacob, about four years ago.

Since they still live in town, Herdt has to board Jacob with others.

“I wish I lived in the country,” she said.

But she spends as much time as possible with Jacob.

“He (Jacob) is fun to be around,” Herdt said. “He’s full of life and is always ready to please me and do what I ask him to do.”

Jacob is a Paint with one-fourth Thoroughbred.

She began showing four to five years ago, and showed Jacob at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Horse Show Saturday, July 27, held at the Historic Saddle Club in Scottsbluff.

She enjoys English Pleasure, English Equitation, halter and trail.

“I love to compete against my own standards,” she said.