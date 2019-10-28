Check out that rack.

Todd Ouderkirk, of Gering, took the buck this rack belonged to in December 2002 on his property near Cedar Canyon. The overall score of the rack is 174 6/8.

Ouderkirk could been a winner in a past Big Bucks Photo Contest and his daughter Cassy shared his photo with us last week.

We’re looking for entries from this year’s hunting season for our annual photo contest. Get your entries in and you could be the winner of some great prizes from Cabela’s/Bass Pro. The contest has three categories: archery, firearm and muzzleloader.

Submit your photo and you could even grab yourself some extra hunting gear. Each category winner will be determined by public voting. The hunter with the most overall votes will be our grand prize winner. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 gift card.

Photos can be submitted online in the contest, which is already underway at starherald.com/bigbucks. Keep coming back and submit photos from your hunting adventures until Jan. 8.

Entries must include the entrant’s name, address, email address and phone number, a photo title and caption, date and county in which the animal was taken and submit your photo. Remember that by submitting to the contest, you are giving the Star-Herald permission to re-print your photo. We’d like to feature an entry from the Big Bucks contest each Monday on starherald.com and in Tuesday’s print edition.

If you don’t have an email address or computer access, you may submit your entries by delivering your name, complete address, phone number and date of birth legibly handwritten on a 3-inch by 5-inch piece of paper to the Star-Herald office at 1405 Braodway, Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Your submission may also be mailed to Star-Herald, P.O. Box 1709, Scottsbluff, NE 69363-1709. Handwritten entries must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2020.

The public will select the winners in each category, during a voting period from Jan 9 to Jan. 15. The Star-Herald will announce the winners in an ad on Jan. 19. We’ll also highlight the winners in a follow up article.

We can’t wait to see your hunts in our contest.