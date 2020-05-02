Enthusiasm moves the world for Sidney elementary principal

Among the motivational posters and artwork in the principal’s office at West Elementary School in Sidney are several cutouts of the principal’s face, the motto “Enthusiasm Moves the World” and a wall of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles toys.

Gene Russel wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I can’t imagine anyone in the position that doesn’t have some enthusiasm working with kids that’s kind of straight-laced and doesn’t have a little bit of goofiness in them,” Russel said. “I think it’s important to have a good ol’ ball of kid energy in you always burning bright.”

Russel, who said people usually tell him he has too much energy for his own good, is a Gering native who went to the University of Wyoming, then got his master’s degree from Chadron State College. He taught physical education in Minatare before spending a couple of years as computer coordinator in Gering. He is now in his sixth year in Sidney, starting out as assistant principal for North and South Elementary. He then served as principal at South before assuming the principal position at West Elementary, where he is in his third year.

“I had always just known that I was happiest around people, especially around kids,” Russel said. “That’s where I always just felt like the time flew by was when I was surrounded by like-minded individuals that all were in it for an altruistic reason of wanting to educate the youth of society that’s going to be taking care of us some day. I always got my energy from that so I just said, ‘OK, what job can I do where I’m around people all day, and kids, and have a dynamic impact that I can see?’ So, obviously education was the first thing that popped into my head.”

Russel’s wife, Caroline, is a special education instructor. They have three children – Gene III is 7 and in first grade and twin girls Allie and Kennedy are 4 and will be in kindergarten next year. In his spare time, Russel enjoys the kids’ sports as well as Husker football and local sports and events. He enjoys learning to cook new things and works hard to perfect them. Last year, it was pulled pork. This year, pizza.

Born and raised in Gering, Russel credits his former teachers such as Randy Plummer and Don Kugler with helping him become the educator that he is and showing him that education can be fun. Sidney schools are now home to Russel along with fellow Gering graduates High School Assistant Principal Paul Newland and Business Education Instructor Ryan Plummer as well as Superintendent Jay Ehler, a Scottsbluff graduate, but former teacher and coach in Gering.

“Now we all get to call Sidney home and we’re kind of trying to do the same values that we grew up with and learned from and also work them into whatever progressive style we’d like to do,” Russel said. “Everyone’s got their own flair from Gering, but we’re rocking and rolling here.”

Russel said he loves the people and the spirit he sees in Sidney.

“It’s 100% the people,” he said. “When we moved here, we were just floored by, in the education system, how positive and resilient the people can be. What happened with the buyout of Cabela’s and everything, a lot of people chose to stay just because of the school system. That is absolutely true how a lot of people chose to stay just because of the amount of greatness that’s in our district.

"When I say I feel like we have some of the best teachers in the state, I’m not just saying that because I work here. I’ve been to some other school districts, and by far what we were able to walk into and what Mr. Ehler has done, his first goal and what he tells all the principals is make sure we hire positive people first.”

While he’s working toward his doctorate degree in hopes of becoming a superintendent one day, Russel said he’s enjoying his current role.

“I’d love to serve – I call it serving – I’d love to serve as the principal here for as long as they’d have me because I think West Elementary, the students in fifth and sixth grade, we’re really starting to develop really strong programs here that really give the kids the best experience in school – not just ‘I went to school to learn my reading and writing and math,’ but it’s more,” he said.

The days of students being told to sit quietly in the classroom are in the past, Russel said. Today’s students are more engaged, more active learners.

“You credit the earlier elementary schools for this, but we have kids that are eager to learn,” he said. “A lot of them just say, ‘Tell me more.’ That’s actually a really fun thing when you have students that want to engage in the lessons. We’re constantly having kids that want to add to the discussion. We really take a lot of pride in having actual discussions and listening to others and listening to their comments to add to your own comments. … Every student, every day, should be moderately challenged. That’s the best amount of growth that you can get out of a student. That’s your trajectory.”

Russel is excited that he has a job where he can use his energy, his love for his staff and passion for the students each and every day.

“The best way to put it is I get to be a big kid at all times,” he said, “and I think it’s a lot of fun because I think that’s where a lot of my high energy comes from is being kind of goofy with the age group that we have here. We can talk about sports. We can still talk, obviously, you can see on my back wall I have a lot of Ninja Turtles, it never really has left me.

"Really, that sort of age group is kind of my niche. I’m just a ball of energy mainly because of the people I get to be surrounded with all day. Teachers, obviously, just come in and take my office and say hang on a second, and students that are like-minded and have that same energy that they’re excited to be here, and they’re excited to learn.”