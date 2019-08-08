SCOTTSBLUFF — The Lied Scottsbluff Public Library introduced their new director Erin Aschenbrenner this past Monday.

Aschenbrenner said this is her first time working in a library in her professional career. Though, she did serve as an intern at a library while she was in college. Aschenbrenner said she is looking forward to working with the library staff and the community.

Aschenbrenner said it was a natural step for her to work at a library.

“I basically grew up in a library, since my mother was a school librarian,” Aschenbrenner said.

Aschenbrenner grew up in Valley, a small town near Omaha. She earned her undergraduate degree in library science from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

Erin married Jason Aschenbrenner in April of this year, and when she first heard of the job opening through the American Library Association, she jumped at the opportunity.

“It just worked out so well, since Jason’s family is from Mitchell and directorship is my dream.” Aschenbrenner said. “This was a nice next adventure for us.”

For the first few months, she plans to follow and learn from the current staff.

“I am just completely humbled by how the staff has welcomed me with open arms,” Aschenbrenner said. “I am looking forward to getting to know the community, to meet people and volunteer.”

Aschenbrenner has had previous experience in management, from working in learning and development with Securities America, then as a restaurant manager at Cheeseburger in Paradise.

The big book sale is coming up at the end of September. It will be Aschenbrenner’s first big project.

“After six months, I want to sit down and look at things and potential projects. Everything runs so smoothly here, and I just want to support the city of Scottsbluff.”