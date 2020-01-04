Each year, state senators in the Nebraska Legislature must consider hundreds of ideas that could potentially become state law. Because the Legislature is unique among the nation’s 50 states, so is the process for turning legislation into law.

Citizens passed an initiative in 1934 that amended the Nebraska Constitution to create a unicameral, nonpartisan Legislature. The new body’s first session was held in 1937.

Supporters said the one-house system was more efficient than its two-house predecessor. The number of committees was pared down from 61 to 18. That first year, 581 bills were introduced, compared to twice as many in previous sessions under a bicameral Legislature.

U.S. Senator George Norris is considered the architect of the unicameral system. He helped generate support for the new body based on a number of reasons.

Norris believed a unicameral system would be less costly and more efficient than a bicameral system. Under a unicameral, there would be no need for inter-house conference committees, which Norris felt conducted their business in secretive, undemocratic ways.

Norris also believed the activities of a smaller legislature would be more open to public scrutiny, so there would be less corruption than a larger legislature.

The Nebraska Unicameral is the only nonpartisan legislature in the country. A candidate’s political party is not listed on the election ballot. The two candidates with the most votes from the primary then face each other in the general election.

Unlike other states, leadership in the unicameral is not based on party affiliation.

The lawmaking process itself starts when a senator introduces a bill into the Legislature, usually in the first 10 days of when the session begins in January. This year, it’s Jan. 8, 2020.

The lawmaking process actually begins much earlier. Ideas for possible legislation can come from the general public, special interest groups, state agencies or the governor. However, before the idea can be considered, a bill must be introduced by a state senator or a legislative committee, even bills that are proposed by the governor.

The Legislature has a research division to help senators research a problem and study possible remedies. They might take the form of new legislation or repeal of or changes to existing law.

The idea then goes to a bill drafter, who works with the senator to transform it into proper legal form for introduction.

The sponsoring senator must then file the bill with the Clerk of the Legislature, who reads the title of the bill into the record, assigns it a number and prints copies for public and legislative use. The first letters indicate the type of bill. LB is for legislative bills, LR for legislative resolutions and CA for constitutional amendments.

The Legislative Fiscal Office is also involved, preparing a budget statement of how the bill could potentially affect the state’s budget. This is called a fiscal note. For the past several legislative sessions, no bills with a fiscal note have passed.

After a bill’s introduction, a nine-member Reference Committee determines which bills will go to one of the Legislature’s 14 standing committees. Most bills will receive their first public hearing in the committees.

In committee hearings, members of the public may offer testimony on any particular bill to committee members. Testimony is recorded, transcribed and entered into the official committee record.

Once the hearing is completed, the committee may vote to send the bill, with or without amendments, to general file. Members could also indefinitely postpone the bill or take no action on it.

General File is the next step. This is where the full Legislature can debate and vote on bills. It’s also a crucial phase because it’s where the most compromises are reached. A majority of 25 votes are needed to adopt amendments or send the bill forward to the next step.

Commonly called “E and R,” the enrollment and review process is next. It incorporates any passed amendments into the bill and checks for grammatical and technical accuracy.

Select File is the second time senators can debate and vote on the bill. It’s another opportunity for compromise and amendment. These bills can either be advanced or indefinitely postponed.

If approved, the bill then goes back to E and R to be rechecked and reprinted for the next step: Final Reading.

Before final passage, all bills are constitutionally required to be read aloud in their entirety by the Clerk of the Legislature. That requirement may be waived by a vote of 30 senators, or three-fifths of the Legislature’s 49 members.

Bills may not be debated or amended during Final Reading. However, they may be returned to Select File for a specific amendment.

Bills may not be voted on for final passage until at least three legislative days after they’re introduced, and one legislative day after it’s placed on Final Reading.

Constitutional amendments are handled differently. They require a four-fifths vote (40 members) to place it on the primary or special election ballot and a three-fifths vote (30 members) to place it on the general election ballot.

Bills without an emergency clause need a simple majority for passage. But with the emergency clause, two-thirds (33) votes are needed before they can move on to the governor for consideration.

The governor has five days (excluding Sunday) to decide what to do with the bill. If the governor signs the bill, or declines to act on it, the bill becomes state law. Or the governor may veto the bill entirely or strike out specific budget appropriations via line-item veto.

If the Legislature chooses to override the governor’s veto, it takes 30 votes to be successful.

Most bills passed and approved become law three calendar months after the Legislature adjourns. Bills with an emergency clause take effect on whatever operative date is specified. In most cases, they take effect upon the governor’s signature.