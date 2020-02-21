Everything from cosmetics to treats available at Girls Day Out

The public is invited to the Gering Civic Center today to help celebrate a Girls Day Out.

“I’ve been involved with this event for five years and we’ve seen a lot of growth,” coordinator Connie Ernest said. “It started with about 30 vendors and 400 people attending. Now we have more than 60 vendors and last year about 1,500 people attended.”

Ernest said many the vendors are home-based businesses. Without a storefront, people might not even know they exist.

One of the new businesses is Berry Sweet, selling chocolate covered, hand decorated strawberries. Colleen’s Confection from Alliance will also be there with sweet treats.

Girls Day Out will feature 69 vendors with everything from cosmetics and jewelry to towels and wreaths and other unique craft items.

Two different demonstrations are also on the day’s schedule. Scarf Tying 101 happens from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for people to learn the 12 basic ways to tie a scarf.

“I had no idea there were so many different ways to tie a scarf,” Ernest said. “I can barely do one.”

From 1-2:30 p.m., University of Nebraska Extension Educator Tammy Ostdiek will demonstrate what’s becoming one of the most popular kitchen appliances — the multi-cooker.

The countertop appliance can be used as a pressure cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, rice cooker, air fryer and a lot more.

Attendees will learn how to successfully and safely operate a multi-cooker and about its many uses in the kitchen.

Girls Day Out runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gering Civic Center. It’s a day of demonstrations, displays and awesome prizes and admission is free.

The first 150 through the door will receive a free goody bag courtesy of title sponsor Elite Physical Therapy and Wellness.