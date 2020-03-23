Beginning Tuesday, March 24, there will be temporary restricted access into the Scotts Bluff County Administration Building in Gering.

The measure is to minimize the amount of foot traffic into the building and help limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Access to the county administration building will be limited to the west entrance on 11th Street, near the veterans’ memorial.

Persons who need to conduct business in person with county officials are asked to call ahead to the particular office for an appointment. It might be possible to handle some transactions via telephone, online or email.

An attendant will be at the entrance to assure anyone entering the building has been cleared by a county official.

The county will also have two drop boxes available on the south side of the administration building for those who only need to return official forms or drop off payments for processing. All documentation should be enclosed in an envelope and addressed to the appropriate office.

The county’s Public Works offices, including Building and Zoning, GIS Mapping, Roads Department and Weed Control, will work with the public for permits or questions.

Some of the deadlines have also changed to conduct official business. In conjunction with Gov. Pete Ricketts’ emergency declaration, he issued an executive order to increase flexibility in requirements for state-issued driver licenses and vehicle registration.

The deadline for renewing driver licenses, state ID cards, permits and other credentials issued by the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles has been extended. Credentials that expire on March 1 or later will have deadlines extended as long as the emergency declaration is in effect. Once it’s lifted, residents will have 30 days to renew those credentials. Customers will still be able to renew online.

Any vehicle title deadline requirements such as in-transit tags, registrations or motor carrier temporary documents set to expire after March 1 will also be extended until 30 days after the declaration is lifted.

County Assessor Amy Ramos said the current property tax deadlines are still in place. Personal property taxes must be paid before May 1.

Property taxes are still due on April 30 and Aug. 30, if they’re remitted in two installments. Homestead exemptions must still be filed by June 30.

Ramos said those dates could possibly change since the Internal Revenue Service moved the income tax filing deadline from April 15 to July 15.

She urged property owners to check the county assessor’s webpage for the latest information on any potential change.

More information is available at the Scotts Bluff County website, scottsbluffcounty.org. County officials encourage the public to use the resources available on the website to help minimize traffic in the building and help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus.