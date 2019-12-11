TORRINGTON, Wyo. — The December Music Concert at Eastern Wyoming College on Sunday afternoon was a journey of music and song in the spirit of the holidays.

Although there was no exact count, there were close to 100 spectators filling the seats; giving applause for the entertainment provided by the musicians and singers bravely sharing their talents.

Aaron Bahmer was the director for the EWC Master Chorus, the Community Choir, and one song for the Community Band. Bahmer played the Baritone in the Community Band during the two songs he was not directing.

Jeanne Howard was the accompanist for the EWC Master Chorus and the Community Choir. She played the beautiful grand piano faultlessly, as her sister, Janet Howard, helped by turning pages for her as she played.

The EWC Master Chorus, consisting of eight members, was the first to perform; singing six songs including "Silver Bells" and "Peaceful, Silent Night."

The Community Band was second to perform. There were 18 members of the band, including the two directors. They played a total of three songs.

Gary Glass directed the Community Band for the songs "Encanto" and "Fum Fum Fum," a traditional Spanish Carol. Glass also played an instrument, the alto saxophone, with the Community Band to the song, Kennesaw Mountain Celebration, while Bahmer was directing.

The final performance of the afternoon was the Community Choir, consisting of 11 members. They sang six songs including "Come, Dear Children" and "Star in the Desert."

EWC has been holding the December Music Concert for at least three decades.

The singers and musicians who performed in Sunday’s concert have been practicing for the event for several months.

“We have been rehearsing since late August,” Bahmer said. “(The EWC Master Chorus) is a credit class.”

The Community Band and Community Choir are open to the public.

There will be another music concert in the spring. People of the community who are interested in joining the Community Band or Choir are encouraged to contact Donna White, Associate Director EWC Community Education, 307-532-8323.

There is a registration fee of $20 and registration can be made through EWC in advance, or at the first rehearsal, according to Bahmer.

Rehearsal is set for Jan. 27, 2020, in the music room at the EWC Fine Arts building; band rehearsal is at 6 p.m. with choir rehearsal at 7:15 p.m.