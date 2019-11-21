“Your forearms are really dry,” said Cody Pierce, as he massaged Joel Costello’s hand. Pierce laughed and added, “I should do this for a living.”

Pierce, a junior at Torrington High School, and Costello, a senior from Lingle High School, were two of around 200 students from Nebraska and Wyoming who attended Eastern Wyoming College’s Technology Day in Torrington on Thursday.

During the event, students had the opportunity to attend two sessions of their choice, selected from a handful of EWC’s majors including business, agriculture, cosmetology and barbering, criminal justice, welding, 3D printing, art and veterinary technology.

“Those aren’t all of our majors, but we like to highlight them because they are more hands-on,” said Zach Smith, director of enrollment management at EWC.

Not far from Pierce and Costello were Macullie Richards, a cosmetology student at EWC, and Jaiden Meredith, a junior from Glendo High School. Meredith watched as Richards showed her various braiding techniques.

Richards said she thought Technology Day was a great opportunity to learn about career options they may not have considered otherwise.

“Doing hair is kind of looked down on sometimes, but you can have a really good career,” said Richards.

Meredith already had an interest in cosmetology and was excited to get a taste of EWC’s program.

“I’ve heard from friends that it’s been a really good program,” said Meredith.

In another area of the campus, three students stood totally still, cameras raised to their faces. Directly behind them, another group of students began to jump around erratically. In front of them, a few more students snapped photos.

The exercise was an example of how shutter speed affects the clarity of a subject in a photo. The three students who stood still were in focus while the group behind them was a blur of colors and movement.

“Photography has always been an interesting thing for me,” said Theona Haines, a junior at Southeast High School.

An interest many students have, but few may pursue because of the costs associated with photography equipment. That may be the case with many majors.

“A lot of technology costs a lot of money,” said EWC art instructor John Cline, explaining that those costs often prevent students from exploring their interests further. “During things like this, the technology is provided.”

Technology Day offers students an opportunity to try out technology they may be interested or perhaps develop a new interest all together.

While the hope is that students will fall in love with a major, the reality is that there is also a chance they’ll fall out of love with one they once had an interest in. That’s okay, said Smith.

“The big thing is that this is a good way to see if something is a good fit,” said Smith. “We want our students to be happy and successful.”

Whether Technology Day pushes a student toward a major — or away from it — it’s a chance for them to better plan for their future. Sometimes, attending Technology Day has led to a students to add EWC to that plan.

“We’ve gotten feedback from students and counselors who said EWC wasn’t on their radar,” said Smith. “Attending a session changed their mind.”