Expected snow covers Panhandle roads, meteorologists estimate an additional 2-3 inches to fall before Sunday

Those hoping for a warm start to the new year are probably out of luck — cold temperatures will follow this weekend’s winter storm.

The storm began moving into the area on Friday, picking up momentum Saturday morning and dumping snow across the valley. National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Lyons said he expected the area to get an addition 2-3 inches of snow Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

“For the storm total for Scottsbluff, we have right between 4-6 inches with a little bit higher amounts further south,” Lyons said of the forecast.

He said winds would pick up on Saturday afternoon with gusts of 30-40 miles per hour, continuing into Sunday.

Plows were struggling to keep up with the snow early Saturday afternoon, and according to Nebraska 511, all major roads in the Panhandle were completely covered. Officials in Scottsbluff, Gering, Terrytown and Morrill had declared snow emergencies in advance of the storm that remain in effect.

North to northeast winds were expected to increase into Sunday, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph. The strongest winds across the Panhandle are expected Sunday afternoon.

“There’s going to be a combination of heavy snow and areas of blowing and drifting snow,” Lyons said, adding that travel will likely be impacted until at least mid-day Sunday and into Monday. “If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out.”

Going into next week, Lyons said the Panhandle will be on the colder side of the system through the first part of the week.

“It’ll be chilly,” he said.

Zero and below zero wind chill values were expected beginning Saturday through Tuesday morning. Temperatures aren’t expected to exceed the 30s.

Toward the end of the week, gusty winds out of the west could warm things up and Lyons said snow may be melted by Thursday or Friday. Another round of snow may hit the area over the weekend, but it is expected to be a lot more mild.

“Nothing significant,” Lyons said.

In the case of any snow storm, the public is encouraged to submit their snowfall totals to the National Weather Service’s Cheyenne office on Facebook, Twitter or by phone at 307-772-2468, he said.

“That helps us out a lot.”