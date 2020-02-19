A deadline extension for siting a regional landfill was approved by the Scottsbluff City Council Tuesday night, but questions were raised about the proposed facility.

Engineering firm TriHydro Corporation has requested a change order to extend a timeline to July 31 for finding a property suitable for what is being deemed the Western Nebraska Regional Landfill. The ideal property would be a full 640 acres, preferably all within the property of a single landowner, that meets all of the standards of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. Topography is a factor, but not a big one.

Gering has owned and operated a landfill facility for more than 50 years, however the city’s existing site is expected to reach capacity by 2026. Currently, the Gering landfill accepts solid waste from Scottsbluff, Mitchell and Morrill. Scottsbluff has been out of the landfill business for a number of years, the two cities have been looking at ways to work together and possibly bring other communities on board.

Council member Scott Shaver Tuesday night said he was impressed by a presentation to regional officials by representatives of the Solid Waste Association of Northwest Nebraska (SWANN) when they spoke about their operation north of Chadron.

“If we could get them, SWANN, to run ours, it would be amazing,” Shaver said, “or if we could find a way to get our stuff to them, it would be amazing. They are extremely reasonable on their fees. They don’t mess around with anything they don’t need to mess around with. And they just do it straight across the board with everybody, even the county is tied into it. They have a different fee for the county because they don’t do pickup, but anybody who is a customer can take stuff to them anytime, and anything, and they take care of all of it. And the city is not directly involved, which is awesome.”

Council member Nathan Green said he found it appealing that the SWANN representatives indicated that there is less roadside littering with their programs.

The change order was approved to enable TriHydro to continue its work to find a location and move forward with a facility while the city continues to explore its options, whether it be joint operation of a regional facility or opting out and choosing to go another route. Gering approved the change order at its Jan. 27 meeting, however Scottsbluff had tabled the request at its Feb. 3 meeting.

The extension approved allows TriHydro to continue searching for an appropriate location as well as conduct testing on proposed properties.

“We’re far into this process,” Mayor Raymond Gonzales said. “I don’t see the harm in just extending this to July. They may come back and say, ‘We cannot find a site.’ At that point, this council may say then we need to move away from a regional landfill concept and look at a private hauler.”

Gonzales reminded council that the city has already put $550,000 into a fund along with Gering to help with the regional landfill. Shaver voted against the change order, requesting that any proposed site be brought back to the council for approval first rather than allowing TriHydro to proceed directly with testing on proposed sites before they are brought to the Scottsbluff and Gering councils for approval.

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com