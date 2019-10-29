Facilitator to help Gering council with search for new administrator

At the Gering City Council regular Monday meeting, members of the Gering City Council learned more about the long process ahead to replace City Administrator Lane Danielzuk, who announced his retirement in December 2020.

Over the summer, Gering Mayor Tony Kaufman had discussed the transition process with Cheryl Burkhart-Kriesel, extension specialist for community vitality with the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center.

“It was a new opportunity to think about hiring a new administrator and what that would look like,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “The whole process is driven by the city council and the mayor.”

When Kaufman contacted Burkhart-Kriesel, he wanted to know if the university had some kind of a document that could serve as an overview or a template in the hiring process for an administrator in the public sector.

“We really didn’t have anything like that,” she said. “Tony had gone through the hiring process in the private sector, so we used some of those documents as a foundation to work from.”

Their first challenge was assembling a hiring process that made sense for Gering. They wanted to identify the special aspects of the community that should be incorporated into the hiring process.

“One of the pieces we wanted to propose is that it would be beneficial to think about the future of the city and the kinds of issues it will encounter down the road,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “We want to make sure the person eventually hired would have that kind of expertise so the hire would be a good match for the vision of the city’s future.”

The document is currently just a tentative plan, but it will give Gering a basic time frame of how the hiring process will flow and what steps needed to be included.

“By having a clear vision for what the future will look like, council and staff will know what to listen for during the interview process,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “The city administrator or any executive position really sets the tone for the organization.”

Kaufman agreed with that assessment when he announced Danielzuk’s retirement in April.

“This is probably the most important decision any council can make,” he said. “The city administrator is vital to any city and has a large impact on both our city and our partnership communities.”

Burkhart-Kriesel said the city is starting the process early, so they have the luxury of time in finding the ideal candidate. The end of the year is a prime time when administrators start looking for new positions, so the city plans to advertise the position then.

At the very least, Gering would like to have a successor in place by September 2020, allowing time for the new administrator to get up to speed.

“I’m located here, so there’s really no charge to the city for my help,” Burkhart-Kriesel said. “I’ve done a lot of strategic planning projects, so the Gering process is kind of a variation on that. I think a big part of what I’ll be doing is facilitating the discussion on what kind of expertise will be needed in the future.”

Like all executive positions, the process for replacing a city administrator is different for every hire. Gering historically hasn’t had a structured format to follow. But with bringing in a third-party facilitator, the city’s goal is to leave a model that future councils can use to screen candidates, whatever the position.