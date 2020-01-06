Factory Crimp Services to receive grant funding

A new business in Scottsbluff will be receiving a $75,000 economic development grant from the City of Scottsbluff.

The City Council Monday night approved the funds for Factory Crimp Services Inc. The business has committed to maintain five new full-time equivalent positions over the next eight years as part of the grant. Owner Scott James said Factory Crimp will take on some of the services currently performed at C.S. Precision in Gering and at Couplamatic in Scottsbluff, and perform some final assembly processes as a way of expanding. The three businesses will operate as separate entities. James said he expects two crimp lines for the new business and approximately 400,000 assemblies per year. Factory Crimp will receive a credit toward the grant at $2,000 per FTE per year with a maximum of $12,000 per year.

“This will help us get into some new equipment, versus some older used equipment, a lot more reliable equipment, higher speed equipment,” James said. “It allows us to work in a more efficient manner to keep things going and prevent little problems along the way.”

James said he is hopeful that Factory Crimp Services will quickly grow beyond the five projected employees, much the way C.S. Precision exceeded its initial projections.

“In Gering, we were projected to do 35, and we’re at 68 now,” he said. “Hopefully, it goes along the same vein as that. Five should be a real pessimistic view, hopefully we’ll end up with 15 or 20 or so.”

The local employee base has helped the businesses grow, and James said he believes that will continue.

“We’ve had good luck in the area,” he said. “Between the two places, we’re close to 100 people, so it’s been a good area for us. We’ve had good luck with employees here, and hopefully, we continue to grow.”

In addition to the grant approval, the council Monday approved a new agreement between the City and the Scottsbluff Rural Fire Protection District for automatic dispatch to fires and other emergencies within each jurisdiction.

Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Shingle said the two departments have been working together more frequently, calling each other more often for mutual aid and have been training together once a month. The new agreement will be similar to what Scottsbluff has in place with the Gering Fire Department.

“We feel that the automatic aid will get us both out of the door quicker and resources on scene, personnel on scene more expeditiously,” Shingle said.

Councilman Terry Schaub said he is happy to see the new agreement, calling the agreement a “win-win” for both departments.

