SCOTTSBLUFF — “Families belong together” echoed up East Sixth Street Saturday as members of local communities voiced their opposition to a recent policy that has led to some families being separated.
This protest in front of Sen. Deb Fischer’s office was just one of hundreds across the country this weekend, all with the same message: families belong together.
The idea to have a protest in Scottsbluff first came from members of the Panhandle Pussycats, a local organization devoted to public action. Stacy Wilson of the Panhandle Pussycats and Stan Kontogiannis with Scotts Bluff County Democrats joined in to help organize the event.
Those who protested Saturday morning were standing up against the recent “zero tolerance” policy enacted by the Trump administration. This policy has made national news in recent weeks.
The “zero tolerance” policy went into effect in April, stating that all who attempt to illegally cross or illegally cross into the U.S. will face criminal prosecution.
Individuals of all ages were at the protest, standing with one another in opposition of a policy that has led to the separation of children and parents.
“There are still 200 children separated from their parents as we speak,” Kontogiannis said.
Kontogiannis himself is an immigrant, and he spoke to the crowd about his experience immigrating to the United States from Greece.
He said it took him 10 years to gain citizenship, and that was in the 90s.
Kontogiannis was fortunate enough to work with attorneys who did not charge him for their services while he fought for his citizenship.
But, according to Kontogiannis, it can cost thousands of dollars to immigrate into America — and that doesn’t guarantee citizenship.
“There are people who pay $100,000 plus that get denied,” he said.
With a crowd of around 40 people of all ages and backgrounds, Wilson said she was pleased with the turnout, considering this was the weekend before a holiday.
Wilson said she had several people email her, saying they would have came if they had been in town.
President Donald Trump did implement an executive order on June 20 restricting further family separation. However, this has led to some children being indefinitely detained in Health and Human Services shelters and does not guarantee immediate reunion of those children already separated from their families before the executive order was put into place.
“The executive order is not a solution, it’s actually a Band-Aid,” Kontogiannis said.
During the protest, the point was universally raised that these individuals being deported and separated from their families are the same individuals who are a part of the communities in the Panhandle.
“Separating families is just wrong in any circumstance,” Wilson said. “There is no justification, period, for taking children away from their parents.”
Regardless of party lines, those organizing the protest wanted it to be clear that this protest was not solely Democrats.
“This is not about being Republicans or Democrats or Independents, it’s about our values,” Kontogiannis said.
The deportation of immigrants, specifically Hispanic immigrants, will also damage our economy, according to Brent Beal, a business professor at the University of Texas in Tyler who attended Saturday’s protest.
“They come in and they buy into the American dream,” Beal said. “Immigrants add in every way to our economy and our communities.”
Beal and his wife, Heather Olson Beal, are originally from Nacogdoches, Texas, and were in town for an anniversary. They knew they would miss the protest in their hometown, so they did some research and found the protest here.
“What’s happening now on the border is an attack on us,” Olson Beal said. “It’s an affront to everything we believe in.”
Representatives from Insure the Good Life were also in attendance at the protest, passing around petitions.
These petitions were to show Nebraska legislators expansion of Medicaid is something voters throughout the state would like to see on ballots in the upcoming election.
According to Tracey Hill of Insure the Good Life, this expansion would be the difference of “a couple thousand dollars from what it was before” and would “expand eligibility for more people to be able to access Medicaid.”
Insure the Good Life will be around Scottsbluff and Gering until July 4 to try and get more signatures.
“The other thing we have to remember is that the world is watching us,” Kontogiannis said. “Once upon a time, we were leaders. We’re no longer leaders, we are the very definition of that which we say we hate.”