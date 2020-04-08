Family experiences separation during pandemic, despite being in same nursing home

By Mark McCarthy

Star-Herald

Gary and Jane Coward know all too well the challenges of separation from family for those in nursing homes. With the onset of restrictive measures being put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the couple now faces a new challenge.

Gary Coward is housed in an assisted living wing at Mitchell Care Center. Jane Coward and their son, Jerry, are in a nursing home wing, and with more restrictive access, they can no longer come together physically.

“It is very nerve-wracking,” Gary Coward said. “We’ve been coming together up until this time where we’ve been tied to our rooms, and we’d been associating with each other and everything.

"Consequently, it is very nerve-wracking to take and not be able to see them. Then you take and read in the paper or hear it on the news where people have lost loved ones and they haven’t been able to say goodbye to them. It’s altogether different than what we’ve had in my lifetime.”

Coward says he occupies his time watching TV and doing word circle puzzles and walks the halls as he can. He said he can’t change the situation, so he’s accepting it as best he can.

“What I would say is just take and buck it up and ride the situation out,” Coward said. “There’s nothing much you can do. You’ve got to take and be away from people. You can’t be close to them. You have to wear masks when you come out in the hallways if you’re going to do any walking to make sure you don’t contaminate somebody else. Consequently, all you can do is just buck it up and ride it out.”

Stephanie Haun, administrator for Mitchell Care Center, said many residents are experiencing difficulty with new restrictions and processes they at times don’t understand.

“They’re scared,” Haun said. “They don’t understand sometimes what’s going on. They’re stuck in here, they don’t know what’s happening and they don’t know when they’re going to get to see their family again, So it’s been a challenge for those residents.

"There’s a lot more reassurance that needs to be given to those residents. ... We’ve had several who break down in tears that you’ve never seen cry before. They’re just scared. They don’t know when they’re going to get to see their family again. Things have changed for them. Some are used to seeing their family come daily, some are used to their family coming weekly, and they can’t see them. There’s just a lot who are scared.”

Haun said residents are staying in their rooms as much as possible, and group activities have been suspended. The staff is helping residents exercise in their rooms where possible and even providing bingo in their rooms.

“It’s thinking outside of the box a little bit for my staff on how to help the residents keep their life as normal as possible,” Haun said. “To be able to meet the needs for them to physically see their family, we’ve set up a lot of different virtual sites for them to use. We offer to families that they can Skype with the residents, do Zoom, they can do Duo, FaceTime, Facebook messenger, any of those types of things to try to help make things easier for the family and for the residents.”

Leslie Cook, director of Health Services at Wel-Life Assisted Living in Scottsbluff, said arrangements are being made there to help residents communicate with loved ones.

“We have set up Skype capabilities,” she said. “Families are welcome to come and talk to their loved ones through the window using their phones.”

Haun said the technology aspect has been a change for many in the facility.

“It’s been a learning curve for the residents because they’re not familiar with those kinds of things and they don’t really understand sometimes how they’re talking to somebody or how they’re seeing them through the computer,” she said.

“The doctor’s appointments are the same way, too. We do all of our doctor’s appointments through tele-health, through Zoom, so you know for the residents, especially if they have dementia, it’s kind of confusing to them. We’re trying to offer reassurance to them.”

Cook said Wel-Life residents began taking their meals in their rooms Monday. The staff has also begun wearing masks at all times while in the building and a more stringent screening form is being used for all staff and personnel as well as for those making deliveries, such as oxygen. Cook said Wel-Life is following guidelines set up by its corporate team, the CDC and state health departments for each state in which the company operates.

Mitchell Care Center is getting daily updates from the management company’s medical director and also following national and state protocols as well as those from Panhandle Public Health District. Haun said the sense of responsibility is definitely increased.

“You don’t want anything to happen to your (residents),” she said. “You don’t want anything to happen to your staff, so it’s a lot of responsibility for me and the other supervisors to make sure everybody is informed and everybody stays calm.”

When the world returns to “normal” is anybody’s guess, and Haun said even that will come with questions.

“I don’t know what it’s all going to be like when this is all over either,” she said. “It’s going to be different. We’re not going to be used to our old way of life. We’re going to be used to how we’re doing it now.”