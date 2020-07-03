Family fireworks becomes community show

In 1994, Gering resident Justin Allred and his large family scheduled a backyard cookout for the Fourth of July holiday celebration. In the evening, like so many others, they set off fireworks.

“There were always more people in the yard than we had room for,” Allred said. “It just grew from there.”

At the time, Allred was working for Discount Fireworks.

“I’ve always enjoyed the Fourth of July celebration growing up as a kid, so working at the fireworks store just made it easier,” he said.

Allred got some help from his family, but absorbed most of the cost of fireworks himself. He’d work different jobs and mow lawns to make the money he needed for the fireworks show.

From small beginnings, a community celebration grew to draw people from around the area to watch the annual Allred Brothers Fireworks Show. The family fireworks show continued to attract viewers from around the neighborhood. It soon became obvious from vehicle and foot traffic on surrounding streets and sidewalks that a bigger location was needed.

So about 10 years ago, the Allred Brothers moved the neighborhood fireworks show to the Gering High School lawn area. With a larger area from which to stage the show, a few more donations started coming in to help pay for the cost of fireworks.

“Attendance at the show continued to grow to the point when the school administration asked us to provide some insurance if we were going to keep the show going,” Allred said. “We took that step to ensure a safe show and a couple of years later, we moved to Memorial Stadium at Gering Junior High. That was about six or seven years ago.”

With the move to the football stadium came even more community support and donations started coming in to cover most of the expenses of staging a fireworks show.

Some years, the Gering High School Booster Club would sponsor a barbecue for a fundraiser and the Gering City Band would perform prior to the fireworks show.

“We started getting business sponsorships, cash donations and city support through Keno funds,” Allred said. “It’s been a good success and we’re happy to provide the Gering and Scottsbluff area with a nice fireworks show to celebrate our nation’s independence.”

Allred also supports local business. All of his fireworks come from the place he once worked: Discount Fireworks.

“We don’t use commercial fireworks that require a special license,” he said. “Ours are consumer grade fireworks. We don’t go with anything bigger than that for safety and insurance reasons. Today’s consumer fireworks are good enough to safely bring the audience in closer to see a really nice show.”

As the fireworks show continued to grow, overflow crowds surrounding the football field started to become a concern in the last few years. So maybe it was time to think bigger.

There was no show in 2019. Gering schools were making renovations to the football field and the Allred Brothers didn’t have time to find another location. So for 2020, the brothers started early to find a possible alternative venue in case coronavirus restrictions were still in place.

“We needed a contingency plan, so we went to the city to see if we could use Five Rocks Amphitheater if we had to do a drive-in style show,” Allred said. “They were excited that we’d consider them as an option.”

The larger venue allows them to bring in more people while still observing COVID-19 safety protocols.

“It’s possible that Five Rocks will become our new home,” Allred said.