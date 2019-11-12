Gering and Scottsbluff firefighters batted fire at a Gering residence early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews were called to a residence at 1950 Fourth Street shortly after 3 a.m. Gering firefighters responded, with the resident's of the home reporting that the fire had started in the closet of an upstairs' room, according to scanner traffic. Scottsbluff Fire responded, providing mutual aid, and then, with the fire having become fully-involved, its Tower One truck has been mobilized.
The Nebraska Fire Marshal has also been contacted to respond.
Carissa Smith, of Firefighter Ministry, said a family of four has been displaced in the fire. She said the organization would assist the family with a motel for a week, and food and clothing vouchers. To donate to Firefighter Ministry to assist the family, visit any Platte Valley Bank branch or contact Smith, 308-631-9674.
The American Red Cross would alsobe contacted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.