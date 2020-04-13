Family of four displaced after Easter day fire

A Gering family’s home sustained major damage during a fire Sunday.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said that the family of four has been displaced, but are working with their home insurance company. The Firefighter Ministry also responded to the fire on at 230757 County Road P and is providing lodging and food and clothing vouchers to the family for its immediate needs, Carissa Smith, of Firefighter Ministry, told the Star-Herald.

PHOTOS: Gering Fire on Easter Day 2020

The Gering Fire Department responded to the blaze at about 4:45 p.m. on Easter Sunday. Flowers said that as the six personnel arrived at the scene, they observed flames leaving the attic space of the home and “some pretty heavy smoke leaving the front door.” After firefighters entered the home and made entry, he said they made an assessment and located the seat of the fire, which had been a chute around the chimney. The fire extended into the attic space, two bedrooms and a basement.

“Unfortunately, the damage was pretty extensive,” he said. “They had some extensive damage in about four spaces of the home.”

With overhaul that had to be done in order to extinguish the fire, he said, firefighters also had to remove a good portion of the ceilings and wall space on the exterior of the home.

Flowers said a preliminary estimate is that $100,000 in damages to the structure and contents were caused.

The family had not been at home at the time of the fire and received a call from a neighbor that their home was on fire, Flowers said. He said that the family arrived to the home at about the same time as the fire department. Responding firefighters entered the home, recovering the family’s dog.

“The firefighters did a great job of saving him, locating him and providing him First Aid,” he said.

The dog was transported to a local veterinarian, where he is believed to be doing well. He was up and walking before he was transported, Flowers said.

Sadly, one of the family’s cats did expire in the fire, he said. Other pets that had been in the structure were able to get out of the home and were OK.

Firefighters from Scottsbluff and Scottsbluff Rural responded to the fire as well.

“Our guys did a great job,” Flowers said. “We have been really, really busy with fires lately. I can’t express enough how proud I am of our firefighters who are putting out such hard work.”