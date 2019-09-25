GERING — For some of the runners in this year’s Monument Marathon, they’ll be carrying the memory of a dear friend and family member who left much too soon.

Roger Tollefson died unexpectedly at his Gering home on March 6 at the age of 56. In addition to being the publisher at the Star-Herald, he was a strong supporter and participant in sports and other service activities and groups around the community. He was also a dedicated runner, competing in 5K, half-marathon and full marathon events over the years.

Since they met in 2010, Roger was a big influence on Jose Gonzalez of Gering, who said he saw Roger as a mentor, confidant and more. Later, Jose became Roger’s son-in-law when he married Tasha Tollefson.

“Roger was such a dynamic person. We spent time together when we were running,” Jose said. “Roger would always bring me along to events, so after a while it became something I was always doing. Whenever a run was coming up, I knew Roger would be calling.”

Tasha, Jose’s wife and Roger’s daughter, admitted she didn’t like running that much while growing up.

“Dad would take us to all kinds of runs, so I guess I got used to it over time,” she said.

After Roger’s death, Jose wanted to run the Monument Marathon in memory of his father-in-law, who had competed several times before. A recent foot surgery made the goal a questionable one for Jose.

“I had dedicated one of my runs to my sister who had passed away,” he said. “So I decided to do this year’s run for Roger, although it will only be the 5K event.”

That initial idea grew into something bigger, as other members of the family from around the Midwest decided to join the run.

Jose and Tasha will run the 5K and Roger’s son, Tyler Tollefson, is coming down from North Dakota to run the full marathon to honor his father.

Tyler, a Gering High School graduate, ran both track and cross country for the Bulldogs.

“My father and I always did fun runs together when I was growing up,” he said. “Running was something he always liked to do, so running in this year’s marathon is something I want to do for him. Running and reminiscing is what I’ll be doing. It will be some good therapy.”

With a growing family, Tyler admitted he hasn’t had much time for running, but wants to keep his father’s memory alive.

So this weekend, the family will dedicate their Monument Marathon as a Run for Roger. They had blue T-shirts printed for the event, with Roger’s favorite running song stenciled across the back: “Play That Funky Music.”

Pamela, Roger’s widow, said she’s not competing herself. However, her sister Cindy and brother Steve are both coming from northern Minnesota to compete.

“I think this a healing thing for all of us,” Pamela said. “It’s a way for us to think of him, even though it’s no longer the same.”

Jose said that Roger was a mentor because of the talks they had. From those talks, Jose learned to always believe that something good is about to happen. So this Saturday, the family will celebrate a life well lived.

“We all needed something to remember Roger by,” he said. “We’ll wear the shirt and feel closer to him. We want him to know we’re still thinking about him. He was just an awesome person.”

jpurvis@starherald.com