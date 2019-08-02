MITCHELL — A pair of rabbits turned into a family fair project for the Ehler family this year.

Behr, 9, and Dash, 6, have been working with a pair of rabbits with the help of their two other brothers (Parker, 5, and Flinnt, 19 months) and parents (Candon and Ashleigh). Behr and Dash were taking part in the Rabbit Show at the Scotts Bluff County Fair Thursday.

Dash, who is in Clover Kids 4-H, likes to pet Blaze, a Polish rabbit. Why a rabbit?

“Because I wanted one so that I could play with something,” he said and Candon added, “besides the dog.”

Candon said the rabbits became a family project.

“The boys wanted to do something different,” he said. “So we talked to a couple of other parents, and they told us that rabbits seemed like a good place to start.”

Behr’s rabbit, Bailey, wasn’t able to be a part of the fair this year as she had three babies just four days prior. Behr said he likes rabbits because they’re colorful and they feel good when you sleep with them.

“The best thing is seeing the boys learn to take care of something,” Candon said. “It’s good that they see their hard work pay off.”

Part of that hard work was building a hutch for the new rabbits.

“That was pretty fun,” Behr said. “It’s a castle. One side has a bunkbed on the top and the other side has a bunkbed, too.”

As much a part of raising bunnies as having surprise babies, there is the other inevitability that comes with them.

“Cleaning up all the poop,” Candon said. “It seems like every time you turn your eye, there’s a bunch more.”