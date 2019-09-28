SCOTTSBLUFF — For Ned LeDoux and Chancey Williams, the Farmer Strong benefit concert is personal.

Both hail from Wyoming ranches and both understand the trials of the industry that keeps the country fed.

“That was our life,” said LeDoux about ranching. “It still is.”

“I probably know more about ranching than I do music,” Williams said.

Williams grew up on a ranch near Moorecroft, Wyoming, a couple hours away from where LeDoux grew up near Kaycee, Wyoming.

Both Williams and LeDoux said they were looking forward to the concert, which is set for Oct. 5 at Five Rocks Amphitheater. The show is sponsored by 21st Century Equipment.

All of the ticket proceeds will be donated to the Fort Laramie Canal Breach Disaster Relief Fund, which was created to support area producers affected by the canal breach and tunnel collapse.

“It’s a terrible deal that happened,” LeDoux said. “We want to do whatever we can to help out.”

LeDoux got his first drum kit when he was around 5 or 6 years old.

“I knew the direction I was going,” he said.

He joined his first band in junior high and his father, Chris LeDoux, encouraged him to continue with his love for music.

“He was always willing to help,” Ned said. “He was a big inspiration.”

In fact, it was Chris who gave Ned his first taste of life on the road after Ned joined his band as a drummer.

“I was gonna make this music thing work one way or another,” said Ned. “I didn’t really give a thought to anything else.”

Chris died in 2005 after a battle with cancer, but not before leaving his mark on country music and the artists who would come after him.

“Chris really helped us kick start our career,” Williams said.

Williams and the Younger Brothers Band had the opportunity to open for Chris twice.

Williams and a friend, Travis DeWitt, began the Younger Brothers Band with the aim of entering a high school talent show. More members joined the band and they began playing bigger gigs.

“We started playing for rodeos and fairs and dances around the area,” Williams said. “We slowly kept getting hired for lots of stuff.”

Williams said he and the Younger Brothers Band have played in the area before, but never at Five Rocks.

“We’re excited,” said “We’re hoping to see friends and fans we’ve met along with some new ones,” Williams said.

Both artists described their concerts as “high energy,” which is one of the reasons they were approached for the show, according to Terry Gass, vice president of marketing/district manager of 21st Century Equipment.

“They usually draw an energetic crowd,” Gass said, adding that he also felt they would connect to the crowd. “They’re both tied to this area and tied to the farm and ranch community.”

Gass said he hopes the show will sell out Five Rocks.

“We need people to buy tickets,” Gass said.

Tickets are $50 for the front reserved seating, $35 for the next level reserved seating, and $25 for general admission. Tickets are available at 21stCenturyEquipment.com, KNEB.com and KGOSKERM.com.

