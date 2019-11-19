Four months after a canal tunnel collapsed near Fort Laramie, Wyoming, members of the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District, 21 Century Equipment, Platte Valley Companies and the Oregon Trail Foundation are working to get the money into the hands of the people who need to it most, the farmers.

As they brainstormed ideas about ways to filter the money to the farmers during a meeting Tuesday, they discussed doing it efficiently with the understanding that the livelihoods rest in the hands of our farmers because without them, the valley cannot survive.

“We’re doing all we can to help farmers,” Terry Gass, district manager and vice president of marketing at 21st Century Equipment, said.

A challenge they face with the distribution is that money cannot be distributed directly to the individual. Some of the discussion centered on communicating with landowners and farmers that the money would be sent to the landowner, who would then give the checks to the farmers. Once the members have developed a plan, the Oregon Trail Foundation board will determine how the money is handed out to the farmers.

While many farmers across the valley wait for relief, the communities will still be impacted into the future.

“Even if we get everybody patched up and farming again, their budgets are going to be smaller and that translates to everything in this valley, every store,” Hod Kosman, president and CEO of Platte Valley Companies.

During Monday’s discussion, Rick Preston expressed a need to visit with his accountant before moving forward with money distribution. Preston, the general manager of the Gering-Fort Laramie Irrigation District, shared the monetary support necessary to repair the three tunnels into the future. Tunnels one and two are in bad shape and would need to be addressed quicker than the repairs in the third tunnel, which Preston said doesn’t raise any red flags currently.

Preston said work necessary on tunnel one would include grout work in the range of $1.9 million and an additional $6 million for permeation grout. In Tunnel two, there would be a choice for completing repairs to get the tunnel ready for the 2020 season and then another round for the long-term. The total would be around $6 million. The third tunnel would also include roughly $5 million in repairs, bringing an estimate project cost around $30 million. Those are the rough numbers district officials have received from the contractors.

Looking through the 150 donations to the Oregon Trail Community Foundation Farmer Strong, some of the top donations are $10,659.75, $14,000, $21,100 and $15,000. There is currently about $300,000 in the kitty.

As they move forward with the Farmer Strong relief fund, Preston urged the public to write letters to congressional leaders for financial support.

“Everyone in this area is dependent on the farmers,” he said.

