Farmers Irrigation district manager, Kevin Adams said, water levels are promising for growers located in the Panhandle, allowing a full water supply throughout the 2020 irrigation year.

Producers can look forward to a promising water year, due to high snow pack levels in mountain ranges leading to the North Platte River, which continue to flow into the irrigation systems of Scottsbluff county, Adams said.

Not only will agriculture producers of the area experience a good water year, but district managers have been faced with a surplus of water, resulting in an early start to the irrigation year for farmers.

“The 2020 irrigation season will be a good year of water supply, we have a little too much snow pack in the mountains right now . . . so we kicked on about 10 days early.” she said.

Adams said, a surplus of water early in this irrigation year has allowed some producers to put off water deliveries and rely on recent precipitation amounts.

“Most of the water deliveries we were going to make, since we got all this rain, most of the farmers aren’t going to want their water, except some alfalfa producers,” Adams said, “And since we have even more excess water right now because of the rain, the laterals (smaller irrigation canal run offs) and not running which typically would if it hadn’t been for the rain.”

Adams said the district is currently diverting water from their system and is allowing water to flow naturally down the river.

The water is not taken out of the river by irrigation districts in the area will continue to flow down the river to Lake McConaughy, in order to keep water storage full, for future use, Adams said.

“We deliver water to Northport irrigation district, and we have spillways open that are running directly back to the river right now, until we get all the farmers water turned on, it will just continue to go down the river into Lake McConaughy,” Adams said.

The Irrigation District will be turning on water early, but will restrict the water flow in the upcoming weeks, in order to perform routine maintenance on irrigation canals in the system, Adams said.

“We have a little more maintenance to do up in the Morrill area, so i think we are going to shut back off in about three weeks, and then we might be shut off for a couple weeks to clean out sand and do routine maintenance,” Adams said, “But its great to see this year's water availability will be promising for all of us.”

Adams said a valuable and unique feature of the Farmers Irrigation District is their possession of the first water rights in the area, dating back to 1887, allowing irrigation capabilities to 63,000 acres of farmland in Scottsbluff county.

“Our main canal is about 75 miles long and we now have 128 miles of underground pipeline,we are down to about 60 miles of open laterals (smaller irrigation canal runoffs), and 75 miles of open canals that allow us to service farmers,” Adams said,

Proper irrigation system practice play a vital role in guaranteeing a future for agriculture, Adams said.

“Without irrigation canals there would be no aquifer, we try to work with everybody and all these years of going to meetings to look at best practices and how to keep the underground water, and everything for future generations, we work on that on a yearly basis”