TORRINGTON — Every Thursday from 4-6 p.m. through Oct. 25, local producers will gather at City Park in Torrington to sell homemade food and products at the Torrington Farmers Market.
Caleb Carter, an educator at Goshen County Extension, said this is the third year the market has been at City Park. The number of vendors changes through the summer. While the number is low in June, Carter said the market averaged up to 12-15 vendors in July and August. Carter did not have any solid information on the number of visitors, although he added that the market has plans to gather data this year.
Carter said the market prefers to host local producers to prevent competition, and requires all vendors to follow regulations and comply with Wyoming’s Food Freedom Act.
“We just ask them to be pre-approved by the market manager,” he said, “so that we can make sure people are following the rules and regulations of the market.”
For some, the market is their job. A few local producers use small markets like Torrington’s to earn a living. Tracy Painter of Painter Produce, a small homegrown producer of three employees north of Henry, said this is the company’s second year at the Torrington Farmers Market. The market fits nicely into the other local markets in Scottsbluff and Morrill.
“This is our main job, our main income,” she said. “It fits with our market schedule. We can hit the three markets in the valley.”
For others, like Judy Bartmann, the market is a chance to earn supplemental income. She sells home-made baked goods, like breads and rolls and muffins, and spices she’s developed along with her sister. Bartmann is retired, but the sales through the market give her a little more money to spend on her family.
“This way, for Christmas, I can splurge on my grandkids,” she said. “But, with a little bit of expansion, maybe taking on one more farmers market, this could support me.”
For others, the market is a chance to educate. At the June 28 market, for example, Goshen County Weed and Pest had a booth alongside the vendors to educate marketgoers on mosquito risks. Jenna Meeks, assistant supervisor at Weed and Pest, said the market allows her to reach out to the public.
“We’re here just for public information, public awareness,” she said. “We’re just trying to spread the wealth of knowledge.”
For more information or to sign up as a vendor, contact the Extension office at 307-532-2436. A spot at the market costs $10 per week or $110 for the whole season. More information about the farmers market’s rules and regulations can be found at the Extension’s website, uwyoextension.org/highplainscropsite.