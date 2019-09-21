MITCHELL — Little girls are encouraged to hit the dance floor with their father figures for a good cause.

The second annual Ties and Tiara’s Daddy Daughter Dance is set for Sept. 29 from 2-5 p.m. at the Scotts Bluff County Event Center in Mitchell. Tickets are $15.

The dance is a fundraiser by Miss Old West Balloon Fest 2020 Brianna Little.

“I’m super excited to be able to put on the event again this year,” Little said. “Last year, the event raised over $6,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network.”

This year, funds raised will be split between Children’s Miracle Network and Sophia Canchola.

Canchola, of Scottsbluff, is the daughter of Valerie Harnish and the late Chad Canchola. She is undergoing treatment for anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare, aggressive form of brain cancer that has metastasized to her spine.

The theme for this year’s dance is "Boot Stomp."

“By making it a boot stomp, it adds a little fun and gives people the option to dress less formal than last year,” Little said.

Like last year, the event will feature dancing, horse-drawn carriage rides, a dessert and refreshment bar, and a photo booth area. Photos and memento necklaces and bracelets will be available to purchase for $5.

Little said there will also be a number of raffle items including tools, a bike and a date night package. Each ticket purchase comes with a free raffle entry.

The first 200 daughter tickets sold are special pink tickets and the girls carrying them will be crowned at the door. Tickets can be purchased in advance at LOGOZ in Gering, A Bridal Affair and Flyover Brewing Co. in Scottsbluff. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Through fundraisers like this one, Little has raised over $10,000 for Children’s Miracle Network and has visited CMN hospitals in Denver and Omaha.

“During these visits, with the help of generous donations from our community, I was able to provide games and activities to do with the children being treated at these hospitals,” she said.