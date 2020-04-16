Organizers of the Festival of Hope celebration have announced that changes will need to be made as the community experiences changes due to the coronavirus. The large-scale celebration traditionally held will not take place on June 20.

Board member Dr. Vince Bjorling said there was too much uncertainty as the date gets closer to move forward with planning.

“It’s just such a large event to put together,” he said.

Even if restrictions put in place because of the pandemic were relaxed next month, there wouldn’t be time to pull everything off, he said.

The timing was off in another way, too.

“With everything that’s been going on, there are so many people losing jobs and being furloughed, businesses being shut down,” he said. “It just made it really tough to go ahead and ask for donations.”

Bjorling said the hope is that a smaller celebration of some kind can take place when things settle down. Even without the organization’s major fundraiser, Bjorling said they will continue their mission of helping cancer patients and their families to the best of their ability.

“We’ve been fortunate in that we’ve had such tremendous support in the past,” he said. “We’ve got some funds to fall back on.”

Bjorling said that part of the reason Festival of Hope has been so successful through the years is because of the tight knit communities that support it — and each other.

“There’s a lot of people having a tough time,” he said. “The best thing we can do is look around and help each other out. It’s about taking care of each other at this point in time.”

Those who have some extra money to spare can still donate to Festival of Hope by visiting www.festivalofhope.net or by mailing donations to Festival of Hope, P.O. Box 377, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69363.

Those who need help from the organization should visit the website or call Shelley Thomas at 308-630-1348.