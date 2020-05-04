Fifteen men from Colorado, Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and even Pennsylvania were cited or arrested in a solicitation sting conducted by western Nebraska authorities over a month-long period.

The Sidney Police Department released Friday that the department had conducted a solicitation operation throughout the Panhandle from Feb. 24 to March 24. Operations took place in Cheyenne County, Deuel County and Scotts Bluff County. Agencies assisting in the operation were the WING drug task force, Deuel County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and the Scottsbluff Police Department.

Fourteen men were cited or arrested as a part of the sting.

According to complaints filed in Cheyenne County Court, most incidents there occurred in the parking lot of Sidney businesses located on Old Post Road, in the general area where Walmart and multiple hotels and restaurants are located

According to information released by Cheyenne County Attorney Paul Schaub and gathered from online court records, the individuals cited and charged in Cheyenne County Court were:

— Troy A. Sutton, 47, of Sidney, was cited in Sidney on Feb. 24 on a charge of soliciting prostitution, Class I misdemeanor. He is next scheduled to appear in Cheyenne County court on June 8. The Class I misdemeanor charge is punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine up to $1,000, or both.

— Randy Schliesser, 67, of Ogallala, Nebraska, was cited on Feb . 26 in Sidney on a charge of soliciting prostitution, Class I misdemeanor. Schliesser pleaded guilty to the charge during an April 27 hearing and is scheduled for sentencing on June 22 in Cheyenne County Court.

— Kenneth Hicks, 48, of North Platte, was cited on Feb. 27 soliciting prostitution, Class I misdemeanor. Hicks was arraigned on charges on April 27 and is next scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

— Sean M. Farnsworth, 26, of Elsie, Nebraska, was cited on March 3. He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

— Glenn N. Scott Jr., 39, of Harrisburg, South Dakota, was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class II felony, and soliciting prostitution, a Class II misdemeanor, He is next scheduled to appear on June 16.

According to an arrest affidavit in Scott’s case, Sidney police worked with an informant who had been assisting in a prostitution investigation and posted a Craigslist ad. Scott had said he was willing to travel to Sidney to meet the informant. The man communicated with the woman via text messaging and on the phone. He told the informant that he would trade a pipe, containing marijuana and laced with methamphetamine as payment. Police recorded the meeting and arrested Scott during a traffic stop.

The felony is punishable by a minimum of one year imprisonment and up to 50 years imprisonment.

— Clint A. Puhl, 27, of Matheson, Colorado, has been cited with a March 4 incident and pleaded no contest to a charge of soliciting prostitution. He is next scheduled to appear on June 22 for sentencing.

— Kevin L. Summers, 31, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has been cited on a charge of soliciting prostitution, Class I misdemeanor in a March 9 incident. Summers has been arraigned on charges and is next scheduled to appear for a hearing on June 8.

— Braden Case, 21, of North Platte, Nebraska, has been cited with soliciting prostitution, Class I misdemeanor in a March 9 incident and he is next scheduled to napper in court on May 11.

— Ethan Reeve, 31, of Gurley, was arrested on charges of delivery of a controlled substance, a Class IIA felony, and soliciting prostitution in a March 11 incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, police were assisted by an informant who said she had met Reeve during a social media/dating app and he had offered to pay her for specific sexual acts. Police surveilled the meeting and recorded Reeve and the informant allegedly talking about drugs and sex. Police stopped Reeve’s vehicle as they left the parking lot and arrested Reeve. The informant told police that Reeve had previously met with her on two occasions. Marijuana seized from Reeve’s vehicle totaled 1.21 grams with packaging.

A class IIA felony is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment.

— Kyle A. Kuxhausen, 24, of Mitchell, has been cited with soliciting prostitution in a March 11 incident. He is next scheduled to appear in court on June 8.

— Chad A Coker, 30, of North Platte, Nebraska, pleaded guilty to a charge of soliciting prostitution in a March 13. He is scheduled to appear for sentencing on June 22.

One person has been cited and charged in Deuel County.

— Alex D. Rosenblum, 27, of Sterling, Colorado, delivery of marijuana, a Class IIA felony, solicitation of prostitution. Rosenblum is accused of meeting an informant who had arranged a meeting with Rosenblum. The woman told police she had arranged the meeting with Rosenblum via a social media dating app and text messages were exchanged between the two.

Police stopped Rosenblum’s vehicle and located quantities of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his vehicle.

— Zachery R. Chopp, 28, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, had been arrested on March 23 on charges of delivery of marijuana, a Class IIA felony; and solicitation of prostitution, a Class I misdemeanor. However, the solicitation charges has been dismissed.

According to an arrest affidavit, Chopp and an informant allegedly made contact via a dating app and Chopp arranged to meet the girl while he stayed at a Sidney hotel. He allegedly arranged to pay the woman for sex with vape pen with THC. The woman and Chopp met in the parking lot of a Sidney business and investigators made contact with Chopp as the two walked toward the motel. He was arrested.

Chopp has been scheduled to next appear in court on June 16.

Other arrests include:

— In Deuel County, Greg Ernesti, 43, of West Point, Nebraska, has been cited in a Feb. 27 incident that occurred at the Flying J truck parking. He is next scheduled to appear on May 21.

— In Scotts Bluff County, Billy J. Jenkins, 35, of Torrington, Wyoming, has been charged with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class II felony; and soliciting prostitution.

According to an arrest affidavit, an informant said she had met the man via social media and dating app and arranged to meet him on March 12 in the parking lot of a Scottsbluff business. The woman told police that he arranged to provide her methamphetamine in exchange for sex.

Investigators observed the exchange via surveillance and approached Jenkins’ vehicle, taking him under arrest. Police seized .7 grams of methamphetamine from the informant.