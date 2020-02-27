Lincoln Elementary fifth graders took time Tuesday, Feb. 26 to work on their vocabulary words with a grade level spelling bee in Kristi Mueller’s classroom.

Four students will represent Lincoln at the spelling bee on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Bluffs Middle School in Scottsbluff.

During Tuesday’s spelling bee, fifth grade teachers Sarah Cline and Kristi Mueller called rows of students to the front of the classroom to spell a word.

“It’s important that you say the word, spell the word and then say the word,” Cline said. “That’s how they do it at the competition.”

After each round, students who spelled their words incorrectly remained in their seats and watched as their friends spelled challenging words. If Cline or Mueller asked three students to spell a particular word and all three got it incorrect, everyone in the room spelled the word aloud. Some of the challenging words were inquisitive, anticipation, entitled, neutral, conserve and necessity.

Hailey Steinwart was named the Lincoln Elementary spelling bee winner after correctly spelling the word million.

“I felt scared I’d get them wrong, but I just kept pushing through the rounds,” Steinwart said.

While she said all of the words she had to spell were challenging, she kept telling herself to sound out each word.

“When I’m given a word, I think of it, sound it out in my head and use it in a sentence to help me spell it,” she said.

As she prepares to represent her school on Saturday, Steinwart keeps telling herself she can do it.

David Santos will also represent Lincoln Elementary in Saturday’s spelling bee. While he said Tuesday’s classroom spelling bee was hard, he hopes his friends do well.

“I hope they do a good job and don’t stutter or take too long to spell their words,” he said.

Steinwart, Avery Tofflemire, David Santos and Coltin Hutton will represent Lincoln Elementary Saturday.

The Scotts Bluff County spelling bee will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29 at BMS. Contestants can register from 8:30 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. and all oral and written contests will begin at 9 a.m. No spectators will be allowed in the preliminary spelldowns.

Around 10:30 a.m., the seventh and eighth grade oral spelldown will begin, which is open to the public. The winner of the spelldown will continue to the state spelling bee in Omaha, held on March 28.

Following the event, awards will presented for each grade. The public is invited to watch and support the students.

If anyone would like to volunteer to help with the spelling bee, contact Rebecca Shields at 308-641-4018.