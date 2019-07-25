Finding his roar: Young actors showcase talents in Lion King Jr. production.

SCOTTSBLUFF- A beloved Disney classic takes the stage as Simba finds his roar and place in the circle of life.

The Theatre West summer series concludes with the Theater Opportunity for Youth (TOFY) presentation of Lion King Jr. Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28 at 2 p.m.

The production includes popular songs from the Disney movie and also similar costumes as the Broadway play.

As the audience goes on the journey with Simba and Nala, stage director Lauren Newell hopes the audience recognizes the talent displayed by these young actors.

Theatre West selected Lion King Jr. as part of its 2019 repertoire last year.

“We booked the show a year ago and it’s cool our show happened with the recent remake coming out and the success of the Broadway show,” Newell said. “When the original show came out, it was monumental. When the original Broadway production came out, it paved the way for so many others with the set and spectacle of how it all works.”

Newell added that the Broadway production paved the way for shows like War Horse.

Trevor Teichroeb, the production’s music director, worked with the actors on the play’s musical numbers, which presented some challenges.

“As part of the music, I have to teach the kids the African language,” he said. “Teaching them the African language was challenging. There was more African in the show than I thought, but they’re performing the junior high version.”

Teichroeb attended Western Nebraska Community College for a short time and is excited to see youth have the opportunity to perform on stage.

“It’s cool being in the new theater with the new technology,” he said. “It’s awesome to see them perform on a stage that is so advanced.”

Sixty-eight young actors are familiar with the movie and have had fun bringing the movie to life. As they work through the choreography and learn the beats and pronunciation of African music, Teichroeb hopes they have fun and continue to grow on stage.

“I hope they learn to love performing,” Teichroeb said. “It’s fun to work with the kids and see them grow as performers.”

By using animal printed masks and head dresses, the audience is surrounded by the savanna filled with an array of animals and bright colors.

Although it was tricky to choreograph around 70 young actors and make sure they were all seen, Newell is proud how well they have learned the material in under two weeks. The actors are no older than 15.

Lion King Jr. is the largest production TOFY has undertaken and Newell is excited to blow the audience away.

“I just hope that people watch this and recognize these are all kids under the age of 15 and they’ve only had two weeks to do it,” Newell said. “What they have been able to do, remember and pull off is incredible. I could not be prouder and I just want the audience to be blown away.”

Opening curtain is Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC.

Tickets are $3 for students and $6 for adults. Tickets are selling quickly, so secure your seat by calling the Theatre West box office at 635-6393 or visit TheatreWestNebraska.com