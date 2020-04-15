The cause of a fire at The Residency Friday, April 10, has been determined to have been accidental.

Firefighters were called to the senior living facility at about 9 p.m. Friday. Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Justin Houstoun said that firefighters were on scene, extinguishing the fire and then cleaning up debris, until about 1 a.m.

A fire had occurred in attic space above a second floor apartment. Scottsbluff Fire Chief Thomas Schingle said that the source of the fire has been determined to be associated with hotwork that had been done in the facility Friday.

“They (workers) were brazing copper lines for installing air conditioner units,” he said.

Fire damage was isolated to the room and the attic area. As of Monday, two other rooms on the floor were not yet occupied as work to eliminate the smell of smoke needed to dissipate. However, no damages to those rooms had occurred that would prevent them from being occupied once any issues were addressed.

Schingle said he estimated damages at $10,000, but noted that final costs would be determined by insurance adjusters.

The Gering Fire Department also responded to the fire, providing mutual aid. Valley Ambulance personnel assisted residents who were evacuated to a cafeteria room and the Scottsbluff Police Department provided traffic control at the scene.