The cause of a fire at The Residency remained under investigation Saturday.
Firefighters were called to the senior living facility at about 9 p.m. Friday. Scottsbluff Fire Capt. Justin Houstoun said that firefighters were on scene, extinguishing the fire and then cleaning up debris, until about 1 a.m.
Responding firefighters were called to a report of smoke, and a possible attic fire, above a second floor apartment. Firefighters located the fire in the attic. Houstoun said that firefighters did have to pull down some of the ceiling and damage was caused to walls in the apartment as they battled the fire.
With the facility being a senior living facility, Houstoun said, the greatest concern was having a quick response and quick extinguishment of the fire to prevent further damage and harm.
Scottsbluff Fire Chief Tom Schingle will investigate the cause of the fire, which is not yet known. When firefighters initially responded, power to the entire facility had to be shut off as firefighters looked to determine the source of the fire. Eventually, power to most parts of the building was able to be restored. However, the area where the affected apartment was located remains without power and Houstoun said that six residents were displaced out of their apartments.
During the fire, residents of the facility were evacuated to the dining area, where emergency personnel and others assisted with helping the seniors continue to be practicing social distancing as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Seniors were also provided with masks.
Houstoun estimated damage to the apartment at $20,000.
The Gering Fire Department responded, providing mutual aid.
