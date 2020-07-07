Fire destroys Morrill home

Fire destroyed the home of a Morrill couple on Monday after a dog is believed to have turned on a burner to a stove.

Morrill Volunteer Fire Chief Matt Hinman said that firefighters were called to the home on Kelly Road at about 1 p.m. Upon arrival, he said, firefighters found that heavy smoke and fire were showing through the roof, and a portion of the roof had already collapsed.

Hinman said an investigator with the state fire marshal’s office found that the fire had been caused when one of the stove’s knobs had been turned on. He said investigators are confident that a dog in the home had accidentally turned on the knob when trying to get on the stove or counter and kicked on the stove, which was electric. Hinman said that the fire went up on the wall and traveled from that point.

Unfortunately, the dog perished in the fire. A cat in the home was able to get out. The residents of the home, a man and a woman, weren’t home at the time of the fire.

The fire destroyed the home, which was valued at around $100,000, Hinman said.

The Mitchell and Lyman fire departments responded to provide mutual aid. Morrill had 16 personnel, Mitchell and Lyman each provided 8 personnel and additional equipment, Hinman said. Lyman and Morrill fire crews responded a second time on Monday evening when the fire re-ignited.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department, Mitchell Police Department and Morrill Police Department also assisted in the response.

Firefighter Ministry responded to the fire and is providing assistance to the couple.

mloeks@starherald.com