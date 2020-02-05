TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Firefighters battled a fire at a Torrington residence Wednesday.

Firefighters with The Torrington Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire, 4361 Road 66, with several water trucks and a tanker at about 12:15 p.m. Mutual aid from Veteran was also on-scene, as were EMTs from Torrington.

“Thirteen people are on scene,” Torrington Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Rick Donbraska said. Firefighters battled the unrelenting blaze in the frigid cold tirelessly, but only a remnant of the home remains.

A neighbor noticed the fire and called emergency responders, according to Lt. Wes Deen of the Goshen County Sheriff’s Office.

Currently, there is no report of the cause of the fire or amount of damage. Home owners were not home at the time of the fire.

