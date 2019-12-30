Fire officials investigating blaze that destroyed Mitchell home

Officials are working to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a home south of Mitchell on Sunday.
Mitchell Fire Chief Jon Wurdeman said the department got the call of a home on fire on Daggett Drive around 3:01 p.m. By 3:15 p.m., a mutual aide call was put out to Scottsbluff’s city and rural fire departments. Valley ambulance also responded.
Initially, firefighters were unsure if anyone was in the home and they were not able to enter the structure.
“It was so fully involved by the time we got there, that it was an exterior attack instead of an interior attack,” Wurdeman said. “It was too dangerous for our crew.”
It was determined that no one was inside the home and there were no injuries to personnel, he said. That state fire marshal’s office was called to investigate.
It took about two hours for deputy state fire marshal Ryan Sylvester to make it to the scene from Ogallala, which delayed the crew, Wurdeman said.
He said they knew the home was a total loss and were careful with the actions they took to extinguish the blaze, because of the pending investigation.
“If was just one of those things that if there was something abnormal, we sure wanted to make sure he could do his full investigation before we completely filled it with water and foam,” he said.
The weather was also a challenge. While there isn’t data available specifically for Mitchell, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne measured wind speed near Scottsbluff on Sunday that averaged almost 24 mph, with a high of 37 mph. Gusts as strong as 45 miles an hour were also recorded.
“We battled a little weather adversity,” Wurdeman said. “All in all, it worked out good and we had plenty of personnel.”
Firefighters were on the scene for more than four hours.
At this time, Sylvester said the cause is officially undetermined.
“But I am looking at a couple of possibilities and I am continuing the investigation,” Sylvester said.
