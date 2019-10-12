Firefighter Ministry plans to honor first responders, others in public safety

SCOTTSBLUFF — Firefighter Ministry is well-known in the community for its efforts to help people who have been affected by fire or other disaster.

The organization, affiliated with the First Baptist Church, is also aiming to recognize law enforcement, firefighters, EMTs/paramedics and dispatchers.

For the second time, Firefighter Ministry will sponsor its First Responder Hero Awards. Carissa Smith, organizer of Firefighter Ministry, said the organization started the awards. “We felt like there was nothing to honor them, so we decided to start something up,” she said. “Our awards come from nominations from the public, what they are seeing, and give them an opportunity to nominate someone.”

Dispatchers, for example, are an unsung hero, Smith said.

“You don’t hear enough about them,” she said.

In many of the nominations received last year, she said, “we heard a lot of things about the amount of hours they put in, that they volunteer outside of their jobs, and the family time that is missed.”

Firefighter Ministry has been accepting nominations from the public, but are hoping for more nominations. Nominations can be made on the First Baptist Church website, firstbaptistscottsbluff.com. The forms are located under the “Events” tab.

Other efforts have also been underway to recognize law enforcement. The Firefighter Ministry has been working for months to give out “Behind the Badge” devotionals, a product that Smith said she was introduced to earlier this year by local corrections officers. Firefighter Ministry purchased some of the books for the officers, and after the June death of Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Jerry Smith, aimed to get one of the devotionals in the hands of every law enforcement officer in Scotts Bluff County.

More than 250 devotionals have been given out, Smith said, to officers from local police departments like Mitchell and Morrill to the Nebraska State Patrol.

“We’ve received a lot of thank yous from the officers and that they are looking forward to reading them,” she said.

The books have a devotion for every day of the year and each devotion is aimed at law enforcement.

Smith said she has met the author of the devotional, Adam Davis, who indicates that he plans to put together a devotional for firefighters. Once that book is available, Smith hopes to extend the effort to firefighters.

The purchase of the devotionals was made possible by a donation. Any law enforcement officer who hasn’t received a devotional, if missed, is encouraged to call Smith. Smith said officers outside of Scotts Bluff County who are interested in a devotional are also welcome to contact her.

Firefighter Ministry is also accepting donations for its devotional project, as well as its other efforts to help people affected by fires and other disasters. The organization is heavily dependent on donations from the public to operate.

Anyone wanting information about the projects or donating to Firefighter Ministry can contact Smith at 308-631-9674.