SCOTTSBLUFF — An evening fire destroyed a shed in the Scottsbluff Estates mobile home park in Scottsbluff Friday.
Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters responded to the structure fire at 10 Erin Lane at about 6:30 p.m. Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the nearby mobile home residences or any of a number of trees near the shed. Scottsbluff Police, Valley Ambulance and Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department were also on scene.
Scottsbluff fire investigators were working to try to determine a cause of the blaze, Scottsbluff Fire Captain Justin Houstoun said.
Eliseo Trevino, a neighbor who was at the scene told the Star-Herald that the resident was trying to start a generator when it backfired and ignited a fuel line, quickly spreading the flames to the structure. Trevino said he did not know where the neighbor went once the fire started, but believed he may have gone to seek medical treatment. Houstoun said he could not confirm the Trevino’s report, indicating that there was no one home when fire crews arrived on scene.
“We do know that there were no occupants at home when we arrived on scene,” Houstoun said.
“We had fire coming out of the shed area here, and we were able to get a quick knockdown on it. Right now, we’re just overhauling it and waiting for the investigation.”
Houstoun said the shed is a total loss. There was equipment inside the shed as well as multiple propane tanks that did have propane in them, so Houstoun said the quick knockdown on the fire prevented what could have been a larger issue.
