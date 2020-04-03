Firefighters put out attic fire south of Gering

Gering firefighters, with assistance from Scottsbluff, responded to a structure fire Friday afternoon at a residence just south of the former Cedar Canyon School.

Gering Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said the call came in at about 2:30 p.m. Once firefighteres gained entry, they determined that smoke was coming from the attic space in the back bedroom of the house.

“We saw light smoke coming from the roof when we arrived,” Flowers said. “Unfortunately, we had do some overhaul salvage before we could get into the attic. We also got out everything we could before we extinguished the fire.”

After the roof was removed, the fire was located and firefighters were able to put it out in about 15 minutes. Flowers said the structure had an electrical event, which probably caused the fire.

“A family of five was living there and everyone got out so no one was hurt,” he said.

Fifteen firefighters responded from Gering and another five from Scottsbluff.

Flowers estimated the fire caused about $10,000 in damage.

Firefighter Ministry has been contacted to assist the family as needed.

