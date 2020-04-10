Scottsbluff and Gering firefighters have responded to an attic fire at the Residency, located on Circle Drive in Scottsbluff.
Firefighters were called to the senior living facility shortly after 9 p.m. after a resident reported seeing smoke. According to scanner traffic, firefighters have located smoke and flames in an attic space above one of the rooms.
About 47 residents have been evacuated to a dining room in the facility, according to scanner traffic.
Gering Fire Department responded, providing mutual aid. Firefighters have been evacuating the facility and traffic on Circle Drive has been cut off as firefighters access hydrants.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story.
