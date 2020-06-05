Firefighters respond to electrical fire at former Lockwood building

Firefighters responded to an electrical fire at the former Lockwood building in Gering Friday morning.
Gering firefighters were dispatched to the fire at about 7 a.m. Scottsbluff also responded to the fire, providing mutual aid. The fire was in the interior of the structure.
The state fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate the fire and is en route from Ogallala, according to scanner traffic.
