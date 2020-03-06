Firefighters respond to electrical fire at Scottsbluff hotel

Scottsbluff firefighters responded Friday morning to a fire at the Super 8 hotel in Scottsbluff.
Firefighters were called to a report of smoke coming from an outlet at the hotel. It was reported that the outlet had been blackened by fire.
Scottsbluff Fire called Gering Fire for mutual aid, but with the fire quickly extinguished, Gering Fire was able to discontinue its response.
Power to the room was shut off, according to scanner traffic. It's not clear if the rest of the facility is impacted.
