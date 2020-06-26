Firefighters respond to fireworks' fire
Kamie Stephen/Star-Herald

A member of the Gering Fire Department checks the roof of a home following a fire on Thursday afternoon. Fire Chief Nathan Flowers said the fire was caused by a firework that went off too close to the ground. Once arriving on scene, the crew had the fire knocked out within a few minutes. The home is currently vacant and sustained some structure damage but no one was injured in the fire.

