Fireworks help wrap up 2019

They’re not as extensive as the Fourth of July variety, but fireworks on New Year’s Eve is another opportunity to blast in the New Year.

Dec. 31 is the last day for the sale of winter fireworks, which can only be set off from 4:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 12:30 a.m.

Greg Trautman with Fireworks Unlimited said most of his sales are large, multi-charge fireworks that only have to be lit once. His store at 1013 Ave. I in Scottsbluff is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“The weather isn’t as nice as for Fourth of July, so people just want to set off one big firework and get back in the house,” Trautman said. “What we sell is nighttime aerial stuff because it’s almost dark at 4:30 when people can start lighting them. We don’t sell a lot of smoke bombs or parachutes this time of year.”

Trautman said that the year-end celebration is much smaller and another opportunity for people to celebrate with family, if they wish.

“Business has been steady although we don’t sell a lot until the last day,” he said. “We see some good foot traffic on Dec. 31.”

Eric Wilcox with Discount Fireworks on East Overland in Scottsbluff said he also sees most of his business on New Year’s Eve. His business is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“You can only shoot off fireworks on the 31st, so people usually stop by after work and before they go out for the night,” Wilcox said. “We usually just see aerial fireworks this time of year. That leaves out ground spinners and the novelty stuff that scoots along the ground.”

Wilcox pointed out another reason besides good weather why Fourth of July fireworks are a bigger event.

“During the summer, there are 10 days leading up to the Fourth when fireworks can be lit,” he said. “I’ll see people coming in every day at that time of year.”

Some of the big boxes of fireworks have up to 180 shots in them and only have to be lit once. With uneven roads during the winter, people are encouraged to prop up the firework with bricks so it doesn’t tip over. Even with snow on the ground, safety should be everyone’s main concern, including adult supervision as needed.

This year, 15% of sales at Fireworks Unlimited will go to support Valley Catholic Radio, which carries programming from the Spirit Catholic Radio Network.

Valley Catholic Radio is in the process of raising funds to complete the purchase of frequency 99.3 FM and help the network reach about a 75-mile radius of Scottsbluff/Gering area.

“Catholic radio broadcasts the Truth of the Gospel message to all people. It’s free and available 24/7,” Trautman said. “We are excited to help Valley Catholic Radio deliver the good news of Christ to more people in our area.”