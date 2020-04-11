We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Public health officials have confirmed five new cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle.

On Saturday, Panhandle Public Health District announced the first positive coronavirus case in Box Butte County.

The Box Butte County case involves a woman in her 70s who has been isolating in her home since April 3. This case is travel-related. The woman had traveled outside of the country prior to COVID-19 increasing in the United States and self-quarantined for two weeks prior to returning back to the states.

Three new positive cases in Scotts Bluff County were reported. Two cases involve women, one in her 50s and the other in her 60s. One has been self-quarantining since April 4 and the other since April 7. They are close contacts to a previously positive case and are recovering at home.

A third case, involving a Scotts Bluff County man in his 40s, has been announced as travel related. He has been isolating in his home since April 9.

The latest update brings the number of coronavirus cases in Scotts Bluff County to 13. Three people in Scotts Bluff County have been hospitalized.

A second case in Cheyenne County has also been announced, involving a woman in her 60s. The woman has been isolating her home since April 3.

Everyone who is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Everyone who is identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.

“We strongly advise people to not visit or host people that do not live with you over this holiday weekend. Use virtual or phone options to connect this year,” Kim Engel, director Panhandle Public Health District, said in a press release.

With Saturday’s announcement, a possible exposure site has been announced: Walmart, Health & Beauty Section, April 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html. Exposure sites generally include locations of positive coronavirus patients and close contacts. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your health care provider or public health. Please call before going to any health care facility.

To date, 447 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the Panhandle Public Health District. A total of 26 people have tested positive.

Three people have recovered in Scotts Bluff County; an additional person is reported to have recovered in Kimball County, bringing the total to three; and a Cheyenne County woman has recovered.