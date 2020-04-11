We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Public health officials have confirmed three new cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle. On Saturday, Panhandle Public Health District announced the first positive coronavirus case in Box Butte County and two new cases in Scotts Bluff County.

The Box Butte County case involves a female in her 70s who has been isolating in her home since April 3. This case is travel-related. The woman had traveled outside of the the country prior to COVID-19 increasing in the United States and self-quarantined for two weeks prior to returning back to the states.

The two new positives in Scotts Bluff County are both women, one in her 50s and the other in her 60s. One has been self-quarantining since April 4 and the other since April 7. They are close contacts to a previously positive case and are recovering at home.

The latest update brings the number of coronavirus cases in Scotts Bluff County to 12. Three people in Scotts Bluff County have been hospitalized.

“We strongly advise people to not visit or host people that do not live with you over this holiday weekend. Use virtual or phone options to connect this year,” Kim Engel, Director, Panhandle Public Health District, said in a press release.

Everyone whois identified as a close contact of those testing positive will be notified by public health and will be placed in quarantine for 14 days since their last exposure. Any additional information will be released when investigations are completed.

If you visited the following community exposure location and are not showing symptoms, please self-quarantine and monitor your symptoms for 14 days from your most recent visit to one of the locations. Visit www.pphd.org for self-quarantine guidance.

If you are showing symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, or shortness of breath), please contact your healthcare provider or public health. Please call before going to any healthcare facility.

With Saturday's announcement, a possible exposure site has been announced: Walmart, Health & Beauty Section, April 6, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A full list of community exposure locations can be found on the PPHD website http://www.pphd.org/potential_community_exposure_sites.html. Exposure sites generally include locations of positive coronavirus patients and close contacts.

To date, 447 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the Panhandle Public Health District. Three people have recovered in Scotts Bluff County; an additional person is reported to have recovered in Kimball County, bringing the total to three; and a Cheyenne County woman has recovered.