Panhandle health officials released Wednesday that the first COVID-19 related death in the district has been reported.
A Scotts Bluff County woman in her 90s, who had underlying health conditions, has died.
Scotts Bluff County Public Health Director Paulette Schnell said, "We extend our sympathies to the family of this person. This is a reminder of how important it is to continue to follow the recommendations being provided to protect our most vulnerable in the community."
Earlier this week, Schnell talked during daily briefings about the increase in cases being experienced in recent weeks among seniors and the elderly. In Wednesday's press release, she said, "Since we began our response efforts in late February, we have understood the severity of COVID-19 and its impact on older individuals and persons with underlying health complications. We all must remain careful in taking increased precautions against this devastating virus.”
Public health urges all Panhandle residents to continue the following:
— Stay at least six feet away from others that are not in your household. Exposure is considered less than six feet for 15 minutes or more. Social distancing is one of the best prevention strategies we have against this virus.
—Wear a mask when social distancing is not possible or when in public spaces or areas.
—Frequent handwashing or sanitizing is critical.
— Monitor your symptoms and immediately call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going anywhere if you are experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.
— Please use extra caution if you are over 60 or have any underlying health conditions.
As of Tuesday, 189 people have tested positive for the virus, with a cumulative positive rate of 4.8% among the 3,867 people tested. Seven people were hospitalized. Officials continued to report Wednesday morning that there are currently 99 active cases of the coronavirus in the Panhandle, with 90 of those cases in Scotts Bluff County. Other counties with positive cases are: Banner County, 1; Cheyenne County, 2; Garden County, 4; Morrill County, 1.
COVID-19 testing is now available at Community Action Health Center Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7 -8 a.m. Testing is open to those that are symptomatic. Sign up: https://tinyurl.com/Y8P6YU02.
