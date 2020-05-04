The excitement built along Avenue B Saturday night as the sounds of sirens filled the air and flashes of red and blue lights brightened skies that had been a dismal gray all day.

First responders in dozens of units representing a dozen agencies were on their way to Regional West Medical Center to show their support and appreciation for the hospital’s healthcare workers in light of the new coronavirus pandemic. Along the street and in the hospital parking lots, civilians honked their own care horns or stood along the path waving, cheering and holding up signs of support for the first responders. The event was organized by the Scottsbluff Fire Department. Units representing fire departments from Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Rural, Gering, Morrill, Lyman-Kiowa, Bayard and Minatare-Melbeta-McGrew were in the convoy along with Scottsbluff and Gering Police Departments, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

“We wanted to come out here and show our support for all the health care workers here at the hospital,” Scottsbluff Fire Department captain Justin Houstoun said. “During this unprecedented time, it’s been a really difficult situation — nationwide and here locally — and we wanted to make sure that everybody here at the hospital knew how much we appreciated their efforts through these times in taking care of everybody in this community. This is just our way of saying thank you to them for everything they do.”

Gering Fire Department chief Nathan Flowers said it was important for his team and so many other first responders to show that they care.

“We do care about all of our people, especially those who are on the front lines and in an area like the hospital working with these patients,” Flowers said. “Scottsbluff Fire Department requested that we could participate, and we reached out to our guys. They were totally on board to support the Regional West employees who are the ones working with these patients day in and day out. We can’t be more proud of them and definitely wanted to show our support for those on the front line.”

Houstoun said the support of the community along the route from the fire department up Avenue B to the hospital was much appreciated.

“That was amazing,” Houstoun said. “We did not expect that, to see everybody out supporting us, supporting the hospital here, was really, really neat to see.”

Flowers said many departments have limited their interactions with other agencies, so it was good for them to come together as well as seeing the community support.

“It was nice to see many of the fire departments show up,” he said, “and speak with some of those guys, keep our distance from each other, and see how those guys are doing, and showing up and seeing all the community members on Avenue B and up at the hospital. Good showing, and definitely something that was needed. It boosted some morale for all of us.”