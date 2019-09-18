SCOTTSBLUFF — A challenger has jumped into the contest for Nebraska’s U.S Senate seat now held by first-term Republican Ben Sasse.

Democrat and David City native Chris Janicek, now a cake bakery owner in Omaha, made a stop in Scottsbluff on a statewide listening tour.

“I want to give voters in Nebraska a chance to tell us what needs to be done,” Janicek said. “I want to hear from as many people across Nebraska as possible on what they think is important.”

This is Janicek’s first run for political office, using the slogan ENOUGH.

“I’m running because I’ve had enough,” he said. “As a small business owner, I’m on the Affordable Care Act. When our representatives started voting to take health insurance away, I knew I had to do something.”

Janicek comes from a farm family and when he dug into what’s happening to the farm economy, he knew he’d made the right decision. He did admit it was the last thing he’d thought of doing.

“I see the destruction of our state’s farm economy and our current representatives are doing nothing,” he said. “They’re not standing up to anything that’s decimating our farm economy so I want to do the right thing for the people of Nebraska, because they deserve it.”

Janicek said as one of 100 senators from 50 states, they have to come together and work together to get rid of the “my way or the highway” mentality that pervades Washington.

“We have to get some policy passed to address what’s going on in this country,” he said. “Senators have that opportunity every day and they’ve failed to do so. They’ve shown over and over they don’t know how to govern and need to be replaced with someone who respects the people.”

Farm Strong is another pillar of the Janicek for Senate campaign. It goes hand-in-hand with trade, one of his major topics.

“Our agribusiness industry had been shattered by this administration and we don’t need to be a ‘red state’ to value and cherish the foundation of our family farms,” he said. “A trade war with China or anyone else who purchases our ag products works against Nebraska.”

He said the nation must develop a sensible strategy that allows our farmers and ranchers to make a living, a strategy that isn’t used as a political weapon against other nations.

Health care is another issue important to Janicek. “We don’t have a health insurance crisis in this country; we have a health care crisis,” he said. “That’s caused by the for-profit health insurance business. Health care should not be an expense; it should be an investment. Almost half of the rural hospitals in Nebraska operate in the red.”

During his trip across the state, Janicek said his campaign had been met with open arms. “We as a people in Nebraska are sick and tired of politicians that tend to care more about money and special interests than they do about us. It’s time to do something about it. It’s all about the people of this state.”

As part of his statewide listening tour, Janicek will be at El Torito Grill, 512 W. 27th St. in Scottsbluff on Sept. 19 from 6-8 p.m. The public is invited to drop by for a free buffet and share their ideas and vision for the future.

“We know what’s wrong with our government,” he said. “It’s up to us to fix it and that starts at the voting booth because your vote is your voice.”